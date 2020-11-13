Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.99 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $95.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

