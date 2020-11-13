Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,824 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 8.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 6.2% in the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 224,464 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPR opened at $25.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tapestry from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.26.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

