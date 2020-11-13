Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,665 TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,665 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,477,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter.

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zelman & Associates cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

NYSE TPH opened at $17.24 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

