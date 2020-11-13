Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,981 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after buying an additional 6,198,930 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,797 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,552,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in US Foods by 102.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,775,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in US Foods by 296.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,009,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 754,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE USFD opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.63 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.