Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,751 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 572.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 93,115 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 29.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 74,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.55 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

In other news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

