Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 790 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 361.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,220,000 after buying an additional 9,749,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 48.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,381,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,084 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $109,459,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $47,192,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 84.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,964,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,861 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $104,083.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,346.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 62,687 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $2,358,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,268,827 shares in the company, valued at $47,733,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,160 shares of company stock worth $10,418,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 126.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.70. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.26.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

