Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 38.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Safehold by 323.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Safehold by 47.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Safehold in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

SAFE stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06 and a beta of -0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.28. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $72.95.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 4,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.28 per share, with a total value of $249,983.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,632,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,711,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 18,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $998,127.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 87,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,987 and have sold 62,200 shares valued at $3,241,103. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.