Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $90.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other The Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $673,825.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $163,811.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,220.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,617 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

