Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 2,147 Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,147 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,135,000 after acquiring an additional 73,463 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,597 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of BOX opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.28.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,172,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,188.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,400. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

