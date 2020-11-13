Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,222,000 after buying an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,809,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,666,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,777,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,668.25.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,919.98 per share, with a total value of $66,639.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,149.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,530.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,167.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,695.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $56.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.