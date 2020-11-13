Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $30,000 Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,857,000 after buying an additional 5,217,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,154,000 after buying an additional 2,215,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 606.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,736,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,601,000 after buying an additional 1,490,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after buying an additional 987,341 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,300,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE:OHI opened at $33.68 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.