Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $34,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 47.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 37.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after purchasing an additional 677,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,242,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,959,000 after purchasing an additional 97,403 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,609,000 after purchasing an additional 134,712 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,303,000 after purchasing an additional 250,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average of $144.96. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

