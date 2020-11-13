Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $39,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after buying an additional 1,170,223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,759,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,340,000 after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC stock opened at $230.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $243.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.40.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

