Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 905 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Comcast by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,111,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620,893 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,445 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Comcast by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,618,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $219,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

CMCSA opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

