Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 201.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 22,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Target by 16.4% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 119,528 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 325,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,263,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,084,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

NYSE:TGT opened at $159.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $167.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

