Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $31,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

