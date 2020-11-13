Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $36,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of News by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,215,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 549,550 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in News by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,903,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,242,000 after buying an additional 426,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in News by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after buying an additional 133,475 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in News by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 495,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 125,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in News by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 49,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $16.59 on Friday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

