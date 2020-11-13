Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. 140166 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.