Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Shares of DGX opened at $121.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day moving average of $116.64. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $4,235,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

