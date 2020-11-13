Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

