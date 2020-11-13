Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $30,000 Investment in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 246 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Everbridge by 87.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 235.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth $81,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

In other news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $591,536.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,507.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $1,196,825.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,587,197.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,872 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

EVBG stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.94. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.52 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.