Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $454,506.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $391,945.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,213,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,882 shares of company stock valued at $84,518,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $251.02 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 0.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.54.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

