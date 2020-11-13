Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.96.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $248.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

