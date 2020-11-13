Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 236,292 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

