Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Booking by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock opened at $1,962.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,735.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,694.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $45.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,838.52.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

