Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,019 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 78.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -789.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

