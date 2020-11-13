Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 847 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Wolfe Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.66.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.64. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,828 shares of company stock worth $21,335,116. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.