Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $38,000 Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter worth about $142,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Covetrus by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,805,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 101,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In other Covetrus news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $88,001.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,268.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,721 shares of company stock valued at $703,002 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVET shares. BidaskClub downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

CVET stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($8.56) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.