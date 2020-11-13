Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $6,413,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $865,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,336.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $365,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,600 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

