Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 299,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 41,384 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $703,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5,603.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 26,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

Shares of HUN opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $26.58.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

