HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $163.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $149.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $144.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $154.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $157,751.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at $493,161.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $1,009,550.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,981,406.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,033 shares of company stock valued at $27,234,997. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

