HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) Receives $43.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $21,582,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDS. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $623,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 625.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 36.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.