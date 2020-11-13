Head to Head Analysis: Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amdocs and Recruiter.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 1 4 0 2.80 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amdocs presently has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.75%. Given Amdocs’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amdocs is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares Amdocs and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 11.71% 15.30% 9.57% Recruiter.com Group -244.18% -2,332.30% -216.79%

Volatility & Risk

Amdocs has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amdocs and Recruiter.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.09 billion 2.05 $479.45 million $4.07 15.26 Recruiter.com Group $6.00 million 1.62 -$11.81 million N/A N/A

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of Amdocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amdocs beats Recruiter.com Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations. In addition, the company offers revenue guard services designed to detect and resolve revenue leakage, fraud, and cyber fraud; and the BriteBill, a multi-channel bill presentment platform. Further, it provides advertising and media services for media publishers, TV networks, video streaming providers, advertising agencies, and service providers; and application-to-person text messaging solutions. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides web portal monetization, lead generation, and digital publication advertising services for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.

