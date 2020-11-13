Head-To-Head Contrast: Zynex (ZYXI) versus Its Rivals

Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Zynex to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 18.08% 50.67% 35.56% Zynex Competitors -279.50% -80.37% -17.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zynex and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $45.47 million $9.49 million 50.11 Zynex Competitors $928.65 million $109.94 million 24.19

Zynex’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zynex. Zynex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zynex and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex Competitors 343 1020 1722 90 2.49

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Zynex’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zynex has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Zynex has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex’s peers have a beta of 24.78, meaning that their average stock price is 2,378% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Zynex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers blood volume monitor, a non-invasive medical device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

