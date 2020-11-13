Head to Head Review: Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) & Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Teck Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Energy Fuels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Energy Fuels and Teck Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 0 1 0 3.00 Teck Resources 0 4 12 0 2.75

Energy Fuels currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.68%. Teck Resources has a consensus target price of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 40.59%. Given Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than Teck Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and Teck Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -1,589.07% -21.87% -16.65% Teck Resources -10.04% 3.65% 2.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Fuels and Teck Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $5.86 million 37.29 -$37.98 million ($0.40) -4.35 Teck Resources $8.99 billion 0.86 -$455.93 million $2.22 6.54

Energy Fuels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teck Resources. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teck Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teck Resources has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teck Resources beats Energy Fuels on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates. It also produces gold, silver, germanium, indium, mercury, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in Frontier oil sands projects in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta; and owns interest in exploration and development projects in Australia, Chile, Ireland, Mexico, Peru, Turkey, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited is based in Vancouver, Canada.

