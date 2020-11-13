Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Raised to $43.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $82,774.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 122,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $3,958,806.96. Insiders have sold 532,594 shares of company stock worth $17,104,781 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 286,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 36,582 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 114.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 48.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 84.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 121,554 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $388,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

