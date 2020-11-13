Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

