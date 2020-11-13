Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

