Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

HL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hecla Mining to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.06.

NYSE HL opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,266,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,965 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $27,148,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 44.5% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,334,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 131,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $15,454,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

