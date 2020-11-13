Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.39. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSII shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $487.87 million, a P/E ratio of -14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $33.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

