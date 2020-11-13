Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 37,497 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after buying an additional 43,880 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $479,142.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLF. TheStreet raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of HLF opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.16. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $52.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.41.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

