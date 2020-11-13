Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL) Shares Gap Down to $190.00

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $190.00, but opened at $180.50. Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) shares last traded at $180.57, with a volume of 378,918 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.33 million and a PE ratio of 13.56.

About Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

