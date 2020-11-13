Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Hologic by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Hologic stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

