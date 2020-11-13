Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,932,000 after acquiring an additional 67,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 40.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,642.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $2,240,677.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $268,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,939 shares of company stock worth $6,997,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

