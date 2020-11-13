Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 16.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL opened at $51.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,144,516.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,685.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $259,860.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.