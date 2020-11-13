HSBC Upgrades American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.92.

AWK stock opened at $161.41 on Monday. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

In other news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

