HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $455.00 Price Target at Truist

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by Truist from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HubSpot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jyske Bank boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.50.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $353.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -195.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.69. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $395.76.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,635,000.00. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.72, for a total transaction of $623,363.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,235.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $10,089,114. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

