Hunter Oil Corp. (HOC.V) (CVE:HOC) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Hunter Oil Corp. (HOC.V) (CVE:HOC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.82. Hunter Oil Corp. (HOC.V) shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 2,650 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 million and a PE ratio of -30.34.

About Hunter Oil Corp. (HOC.V) (CVE:HOC)

Hunter Oil Corp. acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Oil Resources Inc and changed its name to Hunter Oil Corp. in August 2016. Hunter Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hunter Oil Corp. (HOC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunter Oil Corp. (HOC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.