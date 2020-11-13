Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) (LON:HYVE) Shares Gap Down to $80.95

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) (LON:HYVE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.95, but opened at $77.05. Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) shares last traded at $85.30, with a volume of 1,051,609 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HYVE shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target (down from GBX 140 ($1.83)) on shares of Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.92.

Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) Company Profile (LON:HYVE)

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

