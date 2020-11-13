ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,322 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 28.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ImmunoGen by 37.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.79.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMGN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

